This Week: Oakland Government, Parklets, Great Highway Ribbon Cutting

Here is a list of events this week.

Wednesday . This SPUR panel will explore Oakland’s current structure, look at models in other cities, and discuss changes to the charter. Wednesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m., Block Community Hub, 1955 Broadway B, Oakland. Making Oakland's Government Work . This SPUR panel will explore Oakland’s current structure, look at models in other cities, and discuss changes to the charter. Wednesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m., Block Community Hub, 1955 Broadway B, Oakland.

Thursday . This event will bring together architects and designers, urban planners, policymakers for a discussion about sustainable urbanism and placemaking. Thursday, April 10 through Saturday, April 12, Center for Architecture + Design, 140 Sutter Street, S.F. International Parklet Symposium . This event will bring together architects and designers, urban planners, policymakers for a discussion about sustainable urbanism and placemaking. Thursday, April 10 through Saturday, April 12, Center for Architecture + Design, 140 Sutter Street, S.F.

Thursday . Join Bike East Bay and the City of San Pablo in celebrating the completion of the Rumrill Boulevard Complete Streets Project, including the city’s first major separated bikeway running 1.68 miles between San Pablo Ave and Costa Ave. Thursday, April 10, 2-5 p.m., Rd 20 & Rumrill Blvd, San Pablo. Rumrill Blvd Separated Bikeway . Join Bike East Bay and the City of San Pablo in celebrating the completion of the Rumrill Boulevard Complete Streets Project, including the city’s first major separated bikeway running 1.68 miles between San Pablo Ave and Costa Ave. Thursday, April 10, 2-5 p.m., Rd 20 & Rumrill Blvd, San Pablo.

Thursday Birds and Bikes . Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this evening bike ride in Golden Gate Park to check out the local birds that call the park home. Thursday, April 10, 5-8 p.m., James Garfield Monument, Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, S.F.

Thursday Watermarks Exhibition: Opening Night . Come to the opening night for a new interactive exhibition at the SPUR Urban Center. Thursday, April 10, 5:30-7 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Saturday The park officially opens with a ribbon cutting and community celebration, fully welcoming the public to San Francisco’s newest connection to the coast. Saturday, April 12, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Noriega and Great Highway, S.F. Ribbon Cutting for the Great Highway Park The park officially opens with a ribbon cutting and community celebration, fully welcoming the public to San Francisco’s newest connection to the coast. Saturday, April 12, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Noriega and Great Highway, S.F.

Sunday . There will be bubbles, chalk art, skateboarding lessons, SFBike’s Freedom from Training Wheels class, free pop-up bike repair, music, potluck food, and more. Sunday, April 13, 12-4 p.m., Steiner Street and Duboce Avenue, S.F. Wiggle Fest . There will be bubbles, chalk art, skateboarding lessons, SFBike’s Freedom from Training Wheels class, free pop-up bike repair, music, potluck food, and more. Sunday, April 13, 12-4 p.m., Steiner Street and Duboce Avenue, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.