This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Vision Zero, Bike East Bay Volunteer Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, July 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday Speak to the Board of Supervisors in Support of a New Vision Zero Resolution. Walk San Francisco is asking supporters to give public comment in support of Supervisor Melgar’s new safety resolution. Tuesday, July 29, Room 250, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. RSVP requested.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Tackle large scale projects while socializing with fellow advocates. Snacks will be provided. Tuesday, July 29, 6-8 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday City Charters 101. In this webinar, SPUR will break down the role a city charter plays in local government. Wednesday, July 30, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Wrench & Connect: Volunteer Night at the Shop. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for an evening working on bikes that will be donated to families in the Bayview. Wednesday, July 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, August 1, 8-9 a.m. Kantine Bakery, 1906 Market St., S.F.
- Friday Point Molate Bay Trail Groundbreaking. The new Bay Trail segment, when finished, will connect directly to the East Bay landing of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Trail. Friday, August 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Point Molate Beach Park Staging Area, 527 Stenmark Drive, Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.