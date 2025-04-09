Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 9

8:19 AM PDT on April 9, 2025

  • SMART Train Windsor Extension Soon to Open (KPIX)
  • SMART Preps Next Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • See Where Housing Plan Would Upzone (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Cuts Back Rides for Seniors (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Battery Electric Ferries (OffShoreEnergy)
  • More on Flying Cars (GovTech)
  • More on San Mateo and Proposed Widening (DailyJournal)
  • Another Boondoggle (EastBayTimes)
  • Lurie-Backed Downtown S.F. Development Corp. Launches (SFExaminer)
  • Golden Gate Park Landmark Goes Missing (SFGate)
  • A Tale of Two Buildings (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: North Beach's 'Historic' Parking Garages (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

SUVs

Op-Ed: SUV, Cybertruck, Delivery Van Owners Should Pay their Fair Share

It's time for owners of heavy vehicles to pay for the extra costs they cause for cities

Joanna Gubman
April 9, 2025
Streetsblog USATransit

Is Philadelphia About to Eliminate America’s Best Free Transit Program?

April 8, 2025
Freeway Widenings

City of San Mateo Says ‘No More Freeway Widening’

Finally, a city council that gets the utter futility of widening to solve traffic

April 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 8

April 8, 2025
See all posts