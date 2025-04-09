Headlines, April 9

- SMART Train Windsor Extension Soon to Open (KPIX)
- SMART Preps Next Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
- See Where Housing Plan Would Upzone (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Cuts Back Rides for Seniors (Berkeleyside)
- More on Battery Electric Ferries (OffShoreEnergy)
- More on Flying Cars (GovTech)
- More on San Mateo and Proposed Widening (DailyJournal)
- Another Boondoggle (EastBayTimes)
- Lurie-Backed Downtown S.F. Development Corp. Launches (SFExaminer)
- Golden Gate Park Landmark Goes Missing (SFGate)
- A Tale of Two Buildings (SFStandard)
- Commentary: North Beach's 'Historic' Parking Garages (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?