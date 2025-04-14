Headlines, April 14

- "Pure Joy" on San Francisco's Beach (SFChron, KRON4)
- "Controversial" New Park Opens (KQED, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- Are BART's New Fare Gates Working? (SFChron)
- Is Muni's Fare Evasion Crackdown Working? (ABC7)
- Zoom Loop on Clement Street (SFExaminer)
- Vigil for Man Killed by Driver in Oakland (Berkeleyside)
- Crosswalk Beg Button's Hacked (SFChron, EastBayTimes, RWCPulse)
- Antioch to Improve its Amtrak Station (EastBayTimes)
- Sausalito Might, Maybe, Possibly, Allow Housing? (MarinIJ)
- Bayview Public Housing Slammed (MissionLocal)
- Old Muni Bus for Sale (SacBee)
- Commentary: The Politician Who Could Make or Break California Housing (SFChron)
