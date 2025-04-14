This Week: Waymos on Market, Muni Cuts and Cycling, Transit Funding

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. Join advocates and tell the city that returning cars (in this case Waymos) to Car-Free Market Street is the opposite of what is needed to revitalize downtown. Tuesday, April 15, 1 p.m. Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday How Muni Service Cuts Impact Cyclists. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at this online member-only meeting to learn more about the state of transit locally and how recent cuts to Muni service will impact people who bike for transportation. Wednesday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Fiscal Challenges for Muni and BART. Join SPUR and a panel of experts from transit operators, MTC and the State Legislature to hear the latest about efforts to identify new sources of funding that can keep the trains and buses running. Thursday, April 17, 12-1 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bike Smart, Drive Smart. Join Bike East Bay for this workshop to help cyclists and drivers foster mutual respect and navigate shared streets safely and confidently. Thursday, April 17, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, April 19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday South Hayward BART to San Leandro BART Ride. Explore the streets of Hayward with Bike East Bay. Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Starts South Hayward BART. See route here.
