Headlines, April 17

- The Five Buses that Will Stop Running Down Market Street (SFGate, CBSNews)
- Lyft and Uber Want on Market Street too (KRON4)
- Even Sunset Dunes Haters are Enjoying Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- More on Daylighting (NBCBayArea)
- Jump Started Housing Project in the Fillmore (SFChron)
- More on Parklets from Parts (SFStandard)
- Activities in Union Square (SFExaminer)
- More on 16th Street Plaza Crackdown (MissionLocal)
- Sausalito to Fund Repaving, Repairs? (MarinIJ)
- The Auto Crime Economy is Suffering (SFChron)
- Shooting Lasers at City Hall (SFStandard)
- Letters: Benefits of Hybrid Work (SFChron)
