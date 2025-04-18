Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 18

8:12 AM PDT on April 18, 2025

  • Old BART Car as Snack Bar (SFChron)
  • More on Caltrain Ridership Uptick (MercNews)
  • Dems in DC Aren't Supporting HSR (Politico)
  • More on Muni Fare Evasion Crackdown (Hoodline)
  • More on Lurie's First 100 Days in Office (BAR)
  • More on Electric Ferries (theWeek)
  • More on Contest for Market Street Ideas (CoStar)
  • Affordable Housing Coming to the Mission (MissionLocal)
  • More on Hacked Crosswalks (KVUE)
  • Buildings that Survived the 1906 Earthquake (SFChron)
  • Commentary: A Nice Ride on the San Diego-to-Escondido Sprinter Train (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Loving the Controversy Around Embarcadero Art (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, April 21.

