Headlines, April 18

- Old BART Car as Snack Bar (SFChron)
- More on Caltrain Ridership Uptick (MercNews)
- Dems in DC Aren't Supporting HSR (Politico)
- More on Muni Fare Evasion Crackdown (Hoodline)
- More on Lurie's First 100 Days in Office (BAR)
- More on Electric Ferries (theWeek)
- More on Contest for Market Street Ideas (CoStar)
- Affordable Housing Coming to the Mission (MissionLocal)
- More on Hacked Crosswalks (KVUE)
- Buildings that Survived the 1906 Earthquake (SFChron)
- Commentary: A Nice Ride on the San Diego-to-Escondido Sprinter Train (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Loving the Controversy Around Embarcadero Art (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, April 21.