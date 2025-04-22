Headlines, April 22

- How California HSR is Already Helping the Planet (Mashable)
- Millbrae HSR Settlement (RailwayAge)
- Surge in Bay Area Transit Ridership (Hoodline)
- More Tickets for Parking in Transit Lane (SFChron)
- No Idea is too Bold to Help Fund Muni (SFChron)
- SMART Extends Free Fare Program (MarinIJ)
- SMART/Larkspur Ferry Shuttle Expands (Patch)
- Delays on Return to Office Deadlines (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Al Gore Rally Over Trump and Global Warming (SFChron)
- Trump Goes After Road Diets (AP)
- More Car Carnage (SFGate, SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Commentary: Waymos Will Harm Market Street (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
