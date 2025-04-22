Headlines, April 22

How California HSR is Already Helping the Planet ( Mashable

Millbrae HSR Settlement ( RailwayAge

Surge in Bay Area Transit Ridership ( Hoodline

More Tickets for Parking in Transit Lane ( SFChron

No Idea is too Bold to Help Fund Muni ( SFChron

SMART Extends Free Fare Program ( MarinIJ

SMART/Larkspur Ferry Shuttle Expands ( Patch

SFStandard) Delays on Return to Office Deadlines ( SFChron

Al Gore Rally Over Trump and Global Warming ( SFChron

Trump Goes After Road Diets ( AP

SFChron1, SFChron2) More Car Carnage ( SFGate

Commentary: Waymos Will Harm Market Street ( SFChron

