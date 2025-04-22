Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 22

8:12 AM PDT on April 22, 2025

  • How California HSR is Already Helping the Planet (Mashable)
  • Millbrae HSR Settlement (RailwayAge)
  • Surge in Bay Area Transit Ridership (Hoodline)
  • More Tickets for Parking in Transit Lane (SFChron)
  • No Idea is too Bold to Help Fund Muni (SFChron)
  • SMART Extends Free Fare Program (MarinIJ)
  • SMART/Larkspur Ferry Shuttle Expands (Patch)
  • Delays on Return to Office Deadlines (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Al Gore Rally Over Trump and Global Warming (SFChron)
  • Trump Goes After Road Diets (AP)
  • More Car Carnage (SFGate, SFChron1, SFChron2)
  • Commentary: Waymos Will Harm Market Street (SFChron)

