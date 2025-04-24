Headlines, April 24

- BART Crime is Down (SFChron)
- More on Muni Deficit (KTVU)
- All Aboard Transit Day (Hoodline)
- SFMTA Sees More Fares Paid (CBSLocal)
- Future of Traffic Safety in District 5 (SFChron)
- More on Caltrain Cleaning up the Air (Cleantechnica)
- Costs of Dangerous Streets Larger than Thought (SFChron, MissionLocal)
- Fuel Producers Can Sue California Over Emissions Rules (EastBayTimes)
- Jerry Garcia Street (SFChron)
- Protecting 'Affordable' Housing (SFExaminer)
- Disagreement on San Rafael Safety Project (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Ode to No-BART-in-Downtown Livermore (SFChron)
