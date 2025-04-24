Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 24

8:34 AM PDT on April 24, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Freeway Widenings

To Oakland’s Incoming District 2 Councilperson Charlene Wang: Help Stop this Freeway Widening

Oakland and the rest of the Bay Area can't move towards safer streets until they stop moving backwards

April 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Just Action Under the Color of Law

April 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Why Are Many States Trying to Ban Cities From Slowing Down Drivers?

April 23, 2025
See all posts