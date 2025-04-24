Headlines, April 24

BART Crime is Down ( SFChron

More on Muni Deficit ( KTVU

All Aboard Transit Day ( Hoodline

SFMTA Sees More Fares Paid ( CBSLocal

Future of Traffic Safety in District 5 ( SFChron

More on Caltrain Cleaning up the Air ( Cleantechnica

MissionLocal) Costs of Dangerous Streets Larger than Thought ( SFChron

Fuel Producers Can Sue California Over Emissions Rules ( EastBayTimes

Jerry Garcia Street ( SFChron

Protecting 'Affordable' Housing ( SFExaminer

Disagreement on San Rafael Safety Project ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Ode to No-BART-in-Downtown Livermore ( SFChron

