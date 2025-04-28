This Week: Advisory Committee, Future of Tourism, Bike Month Party

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, April 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday The Future of Tourism. In this SPUR panel discussion, they will discuss the role of tourism in the region's economy. Tuesday, April 29, 8:30-10 a.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike Month Kick-Off Party. Join Bike East Bay for an afternoon of biking celebration. Tuesday, April 29th from 4-7 p.m. Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, 2170 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley.
- Thursday Assuring Cities Fulfill State Housing Construction Obligations. This SPUR panel will discuss Housing Element goals and solutions across the region. Thursday, May 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday SFMTA Citizen's Advisory Committee. Muni Forward, cell service in tunnels update, and a motion opposing Waymo on Market Street, are among the topics on the agenda. Thursday, May 1, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Room 7080, 7th Floor, 1 S. Van Ness, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, May 2, 8-9 a.m. Kantine, 1906 Market Street, S.F.
- Sunday Bike East Bay Fundraiser. Celebrate the 4 year anniversary of the Headlands Brewing Lafayette Taproom while supporting Bike East Bay at this event. Sunday, May 4, 12-8 p.m., Headlands Brewing, 3420 Mount Diablo Blvd., Suite A, Lafayette.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.