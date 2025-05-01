Headlines, May 1

- Momentum for Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
- More on SPUR Strategies and Transit Funding (ABC7)
- Big U.S. Transit Agencies Face Huge Deficits (Bloomberg)
- Caltrain Exec Guilty of Building Himself an Apartment in Burlingame Train Station (EastBayTimes)
- Larkspur Ferry/SMART Shuttle Service Expanding (LocalNewsMatters)
- Trump and Clean Transportation Projects (KALW)
- A 14-Year Highway Boondoggle (SFChron)
- Oakland's Potholes (CBSBayArea)
- Cow Hollow Lot Sits Empty (SFStandard)
- Trump Could Cost Affordable Housing (MissionLocal)
- History of Kezar Stadium (SFChron)
- Commentary: How Tariffs May Unintentionally Reduce Carbon Emissions (SFExaminer)
