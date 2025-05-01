Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 1

8:15 AM PDT on May 1, 2025

  • Momentum for Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
  • More on SPUR Strategies and Transit Funding (ABC7)
  • Big U.S. Transit Agencies Face Huge Deficits (Bloomberg)
  • Caltrain Exec Guilty of Building Himself an Apartment in Burlingame Train Station (EastBayTimes)
  • Larkspur Ferry/SMART Shuttle Service Expanding (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Trump and Clean Transportation Projects (KALW)
  • A 14-Year Highway Boondoggle (SFChron)
  • Oakland's Potholes (CBSBayArea)
  • Cow Hollow Lot Sits Empty (SFStandard)
  • Trump Could Cost Affordable Housing (MissionLocal)
  • History of Kezar Stadium (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How Tariffs May Unintentionally Reduce Carbon Emissions (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Trust Fund Babies: Advocates Argue House-Proposed EV Fee Won’t Solve Highway Funding Woes

April 30, 2025
BART

SPUR Briefs Press on Transit’s Looming Financial Meltdown

Transportation experts at the Bay Area's leading policy research group warn of severity of coming transit cuts and the potentially dire impacts for the region

April 30, 2025
Freeways

Breaking: House Moves to Rescind $3.1B for Reconnecting Communities Divided by Highways

The House Transportation Committee wants to slash funding for one of America's most critical equity-focused grant programs — unless advocates speak out and get them to reverse course.

April 30, 2025
