Headlines, May 2

- Cyclist Can Sue Oakland For Injuries Caused by Street Conditions (SFChron)
- VTA Board Considers Regional Transit Measure (SJSpotlight)
- Study Highlights Problems with Oakland's Bus Rapid Transit (Oaklandside)
- Merchant Loses Business for BART Extension (SJSpotlight)
- May Day Protests Draw Thousands (SFChron, MissionLocal, MarinIJ)
- MLK Will Get a Turn Lane Onto Nancy Pelosi Drive (SFGate)
- Drivers Kill in Palo Alto and SoMa (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Corona Heights Playground Reopens (SFChron)
- Mistrial Declared in SFMTA Harassment Suit (MissionLocal)
- Aztec Sculpture in Portola (SFChron)
- Supply and Demand is a Thing in Real Estate Too? (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Converting Offices to Housing Easier than Claimed (EastBayTimes)
