Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 2

8:28 AM PDT on May 2, 2025

  • Cyclist Can Sue Oakland For Injuries Caused by Street Conditions (SFChron)
  • VTA Board Considers Regional Transit Measure (SJSpotlight)
  • Study Highlights Problems with Oakland's Bus Rapid Transit (Oaklandside)
  • Merchant Loses Business for BART Extension (SJSpotlight)
  • May Day Protests Draw Thousands (SFChron, MissionLocal, MarinIJ)
  • MLK Will Get a Turn Lane Onto Nancy Pelosi Drive (SFGate)
  • Drivers Kill in Palo Alto and SoMa (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
  • Corona Heights Playground Reopens (SFChron)
  • Mistrial Declared in SFMTA Harassment Suit (MissionLocal)
  • Aztec Sculpture in Portola (SFChron)
  • Supply and Demand is a Thing in Real Estate Too? (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Converting Offices to Housing Easier than Claimed (EastBayTimes)

