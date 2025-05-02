Headlines, May 2

Cyclist Can Sue Oakland For Injuries Caused by Street Conditions ( SFChron

VTA Board Considers Regional Transit Measure ( SJSpotlight

Study Highlights Problems with Oakland's Bus Rapid Transit ( Oaklandside

Merchant Loses Business for BART Extension ( SJSpotlight

MissionLocal, MarinIJ) May Day Protests Draw Thousands ( SFChron

MLK Will Get a Turn Lane Onto Nancy Pelosi Drive ( SFGate

SFChron) Drivers Kill in Palo Alto and SoMa ( EastBayTimes

Corona Heights Playground Reopens ( SFChron

Mistrial Declared in SFMTA Harassment Suit ( MissionLocal

Aztec Sculpture in Portola ( SFChron

Supply and Demand is a Thing in Real Estate Too? ( Berkeleyside

Commentary: Converting Offices to Housing Easier than Claimed ( EastBayTimes

