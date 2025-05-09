Headlines, May 9

- All BART Trains Shutdown Due to Computer Glitch (SFStandard, Examiner)
- Lawmakers Not Excited About Needed Transit Tax Proposal (Examiner)
- Affordable Housing at East Bay BART Station Gets Council Nod (East Bay Times)
- Gas Prices Soar After CA Refinery Closes (SF Gate)
- Trump Proposed Cuts to Section 8 Would Exacerbate Homelessness (East Bay Times)
- Amtrak Cutting 450 jobs in an Effort to Save $100 Million (Reuters)
- No Surprise, Trump's "Skinny Budget" Bad for Transportation (Transportation for America)
- Tesla Workers Think Anti-Elon Tesla Stickers Are Lame (SFStandard)
