Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 9

8:44 AM PDT on May 9, 2025

  • All BART Trains Shutdown Due to Computer Glitch (SFStandard, Examiner)
  • Lawmakers Not Excited About Needed Transit Tax Proposal (Examiner)
  • Affordable Housing at East Bay BART Station Gets Council Nod (East Bay Times)
  • Gas Prices Soar After CA Refinery Closes (SF Gate)
  • Trump Proposed Cuts to Section 8 Would Exacerbate Homelessness (East Bay Times)
  • Amtrak Cutting 450 jobs in an Effort to Save $100 Million (Reuters)
  • No Surprise, Trump's "Skinny Budget" Bad for Transportation (Transportation for America)
  • Tesla Workers Think Anti-Elon Tesla Stickers Are Lame (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Central Subway

Op-Ed: It’s Time to Extend the Central Subway to North Beach

There are abandoned tunnels under Stockton Street: here’s how they could transform San Francisco’s subway system.

Tommy Laguana
May 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 8

May 8, 2025
Streetsblog USATalking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here

After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.

May 8, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPeople

LA Metro Names Former SFPD Chief Bill Scott as Chief of Police

Chief Scott and Metro leadership emphasized that keeping Metro transit safe would require a multi-faceted approach that included the deployment of officers as well as collaboration with the community, ambassadors, and service providers. "Sometimes enforcement is the answer," Scott said. "Sometimes it's not."

May 7, 2025
