This Week: Paratransit, Driving is Not an Option, Bike to Wherever Day

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Paratransit Coordinating Council. SFMTA works closely with this council of agencies serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, transportation providers and government entities in planning and monitoring door-to-door van and taxi services. Wednesday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. Click to participate on Zoom.
- Wednesday Book Talk: When Driving Is Not an Option. One-third of people living in the United States do not have a driver’s license. When Driving is Not an Option explains how improving our transportation system with nondrivers in mind will create a better quality of life for everyone. Wednesday, May 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Day. Join people all over the city in riding your bike to get to wherever you need to go–or just for fun. Thursday, May 15. Check out this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition page for more events.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Day with Oakland Elected Officials. Start your morning on a bike ride with elected officials and Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commissioners. 7:15-9 a.m. Check out the Bike East Bay page for locations, district-by-district.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Rally at City Hall. Come spend your lunchtime with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on the steps of City Hall. This year, they’re highlighting the passage of the Biking and Rolling Plan. Thursday, May 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Alameda Bike to Wherever Day 2025 After Party. Join Bike Walk Alameda and Alameda TMA for a bikey celebration. Thursday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. Radium Runway, 2151 Ferry Point, Alameda.
- Sunday On-Bike Practice for Beginning Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for those who are looking to get more comfortable balancing, pedaling, turning, and shifting gears before they head out onto the streets. Sunday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. Arguello Extension,Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.