Celebrate ‘Bike to Wherever Day’ With Events Throughout the Bay Area

With so many advocacy groups and agencies planning events for 'Bike to Wherever Day,' Streetsblog thought readers would appreciate a Bay Area-wide consolidated list of activites for tomorrow/Thursday. Here are a few that stood out:
- The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is setting up 'energizer stations' with refreshments and water at locations throughout the city. Check out the map here. They're also holding a bike rally on the steps of City Hall at 12:30 p.m. It's not too late to join them on a group ride in the afternoon to happy hour at Rock Bar. And they're doing an event/party at the Exploratorium from 6-10 p.m.SFBC energizer station map
- Bike East Bay also has a full day of events planned, starting with early morning rides with elected officials in both Oakland and Berkeley. There will be energizer stations throughout Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. And there's going to be an after-party from 4-7 p.m. in Oakland at Drake's Beer (co-sponsored by Walk Oakland Bike Oakland). East Bay energizer stations
- BART will be hosting energizer stations at several train stations throughout the system. See the full list here. According to their release, there will be free coffee, doughnuts, and Bike to Wherever Day swag bags.
- Caltrain is also sponsoring energizer stations, in conjunction with the SFBC and the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. The energizer stations will be at Caltrain stations in San Francisco, Millbrae, San Mateo and Mountain View. Energizer stations will be equipped with "snacks, coffee, free swag and much more in order to welcome bike riders."
- The city of Alameda is enrolling the Woodstock Water shuttle in the Bike to Wherever Day festivities. They're sponsoring energizer stations at Alameda's Jack London Square, near the Oakland dock from 7-10 a.m. and on the Cross Alameda Trail at Webster and Ralph Appezzato Pkwy., also from 7-10 a.m. There will be an after-party Radium Runway, 2151 Ferry Point in Alameda from 5-7 p.m.
- The Marin County Bicycle Coalition is hosting eight energizer stations. featuring the free Bike to Wherever Day musette bags.
- Alameda County is sponsoring 'Bike to School Day' events tomorrow. According to their website, this "...is a great opportunity for families and students to bike, scoot, or skate to school for the first time." More details on how to participate are on their website.
- SFMTA has a post on its website about Bike to Wherever Day, although it won't make an exception to its blanket bike ban on Muni rail, making it far more difficult for Westsiders to bike to work (or wherever).
If readers want to add events, please do so in the comments section below.