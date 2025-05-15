Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 15

5:55 AM PDT on May 15, 2025

  • How 'Sunset Dunes' Park Came to Be (Bloomberg)
  • Bay Area Council Continues Assault on Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • Just Over Half of S.F. Speed Cameras are Operational (KQED)
  • More on Valencia's Newest New Bike Lanes (MissionLocal)
  • Efforts to Build HSR Slow Under Trump (Marketplace)
  • Waymos Crash into Gates and Chains (TechCrunch)
  • Uber Launching Jitney Service? (TechCrunch)
  • More on SFMTA Work Place Trial (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Runs Red Light, Slams into Teen in Crosswalk (PaloAltoDailyPost)
  • Driver Who Deliberately Ran Over a Woman Released (EastBayTimes)
  • How Much do You Save by Owning an Electric Car? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

