Headlines, May 15

- How 'Sunset Dunes' Park Came to Be (Bloomberg)
- Bay Area Council Continues Assault on Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
- Just Over Half of S.F. Speed Cameras are Operational (KQED)
- More on Valencia's Newest New Bike Lanes (MissionLocal)
- Efforts to Build HSR Slow Under Trump (Marketplace)
- Waymos Crash into Gates and Chains (TechCrunch)
- Uber Launching Jitney Service? (TechCrunch)
- More on SFMTA Work Place Trial (MissionLocal)
- Driver Runs Red Light, Slams into Teen in Crosswalk (PaloAltoDailyPost)
- Driver Who Deliberately Ran Over a Woman Released (EastBayTimes)
- How Much do You Save by Owning an Electric Car? (SFChron)
