Headlines, May 16

- Caltrain More Popular than Ever, Thanks to Electrification (SFGate)
- SMART Train Outlines Budget (MarinIJ)
- Forum on Ashby BART Housing Development (Berkeleyside)
- More on Bike to Wherever Day (Oaklandside)
- Post-Pandemic Transportation Changes (Hoodline)
- District 5 Strives to be First to Daylight all Intersections (Newsbreak)
- Relatives of Family Killed in West Portal Suing Driver (SFChron, MissionLocal, SFStandard)
- Drivers Keep Killing Seniors in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Bayview (SFChron)
- Bright Yellow Train 'Came Out of Nowhere' (MissionLocal)
- San Francisco's Geographical Center (SFGate)
- Transit Changes, Street Closures for Bay to Breakers (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)
