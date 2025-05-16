Headlines, May 16

Caltrain More Popular than Ever, Thanks to Electrification ( SFGate

SMART Train Outlines Budget ( MarinIJ

Forum on Ashby BART Housing Development ( Berkeleyside

More on Bike to Wherever Day ( Oaklandside

Post-Pandemic Transportation Changes ( Hoodline

District 5 Strives to be First to Daylight all Intersections ( Newsbreak

MissionLocal, SFStandard) Relatives of Family Killed in West Portal Suing Driver ( SFChron

Drivers Keep Killing Seniors in San Francisco ( SFStandard

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Bayview ( SFChron

Bright Yellow Train 'Came Out of Nowhere' ( MissionLocal

San Francisco's Geographical Center ( SFGate

SFChron, SFExaminer) Transit Changes, Street Closures for Bay to Breakers ( SFGate

