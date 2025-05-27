This Week: E-Bikes, Malls to Mixed Use, Slow Streets

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Introduction to E-Bikes. This is an S.F. Bicycle Coalition, SFMTA/SFCTA-sponsored class. Tuesday/tonight, May 27, 6-7 p.m. Presidio Branch Library, 3150 Sacramento Street, S.F.
- Wednesday From Malls to Mixed-Use. This SPUR panel will look at how to convert retail spaces into communities. Wednesday, May 28, 9-10 a.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Improving our Communities with Slow Streets. CalBike will host this webinar on Slow Streets. Wednesday, May 28, 10 a.m. Join via Zoom.
- Thursday District 3 Guided Tour with Supervisor Sauter. Join the Supervisor on a walking tour, beginning at the Transamerica Pyramid, winding through historic Jackson Square, and concluding in North Beach. Thursday, May 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Location details provided upon registration.
- Thursday Member Repair Party. At this event, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members are invited to work on their bikes, learn repair techniques, and connect with the SFBike community. Thursday, May 29, 5-7 p.m. SFBike offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Group Ride Series: Monument Impact to Concord BART. Meet Bike East Bay at Monument Impact in Concord for a ride on the Contra Costa trails system. Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monument Impact, 2699 Monument Blvd., Concord.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.