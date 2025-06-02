This Week: Bikes on BART, SFMTA Directors, Car Free Happy Hour

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, June 2, 6-8 p.m. Link here to attend the meeting.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors Meeting. Among other topics that will be discussed: creating a "shared spaces" street closure for Maiden Lane between Kearny Street and Grant Avenue. Tuesday, June 3, 1 p.m. Room 400, Floor 4, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Car Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Wednesday, June 4, 5:30 p.m. Prescott Market, 1620 18th Street, Oakland.
- Thursday How San Francisco Spends Money. San Francisco is working to streamline the contracting process particularly for small and local businesses. Learn about SPUR’s recommendations for further improving San Francisco’s procurement. Thursday, June 5, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, June 6, 8-9 a.m. Farley’s Coffee House, 1315 18th Street, S.F.
- Saturday Liberation Bike Ride. Join the Original Scraper Bike Team for a ride through historic East Oakland sites, culminating at the 4th Annual East Oakland Futures Fest on 90th Ave on the Scraper Bikeway. Bring your bikes, your family, and your enthusiasm. Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Starts at Arroyo Viejo Park, 7701 Krause Ave, Oakland.
- Saturday Rosie Rally & 25th Anniversary Festival. Come to the national park dressed as Rosie or in your best 1940s garb. Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rosie the Riveter museum, 1414 Harbour Way S #3000, Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.