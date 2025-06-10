Headlines, June 10

SJSpotLight, KQED) VTA Seeks New Tunnel Contract for San Jose Extension ( SFChron

More on California Transit-Funding Legislative Deal ( Trains

New SMART Extension Plus Planned Santa Cruz Rail Briefs ( RailwayAge

More on Community Bus Benches ( SFist

Marin to Test 'Same Day' Paratransit ( MarinIJ

SFStandard, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes) Anti-ICE Sweeps Demonstrations in San Francisco ( SFChron

What's your 'Third Place'? ( Oaklandside

Vision Zero isn't Working ( SFExaminersRandoSection?

More on Vaillancourt Fountain Saga ( SFGate

Fisherman's Wharf Redesign ( SFChron

Mayor Lurie's Plan to Remove RVs from S.F. Streets ( SFChron

Commentary: It's not Just More Housing, it's What Kind ( SFExaminer

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?