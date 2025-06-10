Headlines, June 10

- VTA Seeks New Tunnel Contract for San Jose Extension (SFChron, SJSpotLight, KQED)
- More on California Transit-Funding Legislative Deal (Trains)
- New SMART Extension Plus Planned Santa Cruz Rail Briefs (RailwayAge)
- More on Community Bus Benches (SFist)
- Marin to Test 'Same Day' Paratransit (MarinIJ)
- Anti-ICE Sweeps Demonstrations in San Francisco (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- What's your 'Third Place'? (Oaklandside)
- Vision Zero isn't Working (SFExaminersRandoSection?)
- More on Vaillancourt Fountain Saga (SFGate)
- Fisherman's Wharf Redesign (SFChron)
- Mayor Lurie's Plan to Remove RVs from S.F. Streets (SFChron)
- Commentary: It's not Just More Housing, it's What Kind (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?