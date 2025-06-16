This Week: SFMTA Board, Pride Float, Families for Safe Streets

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. On the agenda, approving a "Shared Spaces" open-street application by a merchants association for Larkin Street between Eddy and O’Farrell. Tuesday, June 17, 1 p.m. Room 400, Floor 4, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Pride Parade Float and Banner Decorating Party. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will provide paint, brushes, staplers, tape, zip ties, streamers, construction paper, and more. Please feel free to bring more supplies. Tuesday, June 17, 5-8 p.m. SFBC headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bay Area Families for Safe Streets. Join people affected by traffic crashes and help provide support and ways to channel grief into action. All those who have been affected by a traffic crash are welcome. Tuesday, June 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Pride Bike Decorating Party. Bike East Bay will host a bike decorating party. Wednesday, June 18, 5-7 p.m. Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland.
- Friday Explore San Jose Tech Tower. Join SPUR for a tour of 200 Park, a new 19-story building and gateway to the city’s cultural district and Diridon Station. Friday, June 20, 2-3 p.m. 200 Park Ave, San Jose.
- Sunday Lake Merritt Pride Ride. Bike East Bay is partnering with the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center to lead a ride around Lake Merritt. They’ll take two laps around the lake and end with a fun, family friendly picnic full of games, food and prizes. Sunday, June 22, 12:30 p.m. start at the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland.
- Sunday Fix-a-Flat Workshop. Join Bike East Bay for an interactive, hands-on workshop where they will explain how to fix a flat, inner tube patching, and strategies to avoid flats. Bring your own flat tire or use a class demo. Sunday, June 22, 1:30-3 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.