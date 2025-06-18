Headlines, June 18

- Muni Service Cuts Start Saturday (SFChron)
- More on Vision Zero Failing (CBSLocal)
- Caltrain Engineers Approve Contract (RailwaySupply)
- Lessons Learned from VTA Strike (SJSpotlight)
- National Ferry Caucus Launched (theReporter)
- SFMTA Plan to Remove RVs (MissionLocal)
- Waymo Getting Closer to the Airport (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Chinatown Makeover Delayed (SFStandard)
- Developer Takes Big Bets on Downtown San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- Another Highway Widening Boondoggle (EastBayTimes)
- And Another Highway Widening Boondoggle (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: But Walters Says Transit Payrolls are Too High (CalMatters)
Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Juneteenth, tomorrow, June 19th.