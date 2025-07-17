Headlines, July 17

- HSR Still Target in Trump Attacks on Environment (Politico, SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Lawsuit Over Trump's Attempts to Pull Already Committed Funds (EastBayTimes)
- New York vs. S.F. Walking and Biking Rates (Gothamist)
- New Ideas for Market Street? (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Tiles for Embarcadero's Sea Wall (CBSLocal)
- Revitalizing Martinez Waterfront (CBSLocal)
- More on Speed Bumps on East 21st in Oakland (CBSLocal)
- More on Reopening Alcatraz? (KTVU, CBSNews)
- Fewer Children in Healdsburg (SFChron)
- Newsom Calls California Exodus 'Bullsh*t' (SFGate)
- Commentary: Canal/Park Plan for San Rafael (MarinIJ)
