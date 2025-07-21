Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 21

8:07 AM PDT on July 21, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Sunday Streets

Sunday Streets Returns to San Francisco’s Mission District

A tour of San Francisco's premier open streets event

July 21, 2025
Events

This Week: Urban Planning, Bay Wheels, Summer Brake Party

July 21, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Miami Herald Exposé on Brightline Grade-Crossing Danger: Wait Until They Hear About Cars

July 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

For Highway Teardowns to Correct the Wrongs of the Past, Focus on Housing

July 20, 2025
Oakland

Eyes on the Street: OakDOT Adds Bicycle Cut-Through to Harrison/Grand Intersection

Never accept "it’s impossible" as a solid answer from a traffic engineer

July 18, 2025
See all posts