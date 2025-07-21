Headlines, July 21

- No More Free Private Car Storage in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
- Mayor Lurie Poll Data (SFChron)
- More on New Sculpture in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)
- More on New Presidio Park (SFExaminer)
- Park Project in San Ramon (EastBayTimes)
- Will Upzoning Look Good? (SFExaminer)
- More on California Suing Feds to Get HSR Funds Back (Reuters)
- More on Speed Cameras Proving Drivers are Out of Control (SmartCitiesDive)
- Post Office Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Oakland Mayor Allots Funds for Curb Ramps (Oaklandside)
- Visiting S.F. on a Budget (Travel&Leisure)
