Headlines, September 3

- SFMTA Board: Do Your Jobs on Market Street (48Hills)
- Parcel Tax to Save Muni? (SFStandard)
- Muni Could Cut Cleaning (KTVU)
- Safety, Income Disparities on Transit (Oaklandside)
- U.S. Cities with Airport Transit (TravelAwaits)
- Hydrogen Ferries (CanaryMedia)
- Parochialism with Transit Regional Measure in San Mateo (MercNews)
- Nancy Pelosi Joins Fight to Stop Engardio Recall (SFChron, SFStandard)
- SFUSD Hiring Crossing Guards (SFChron)
- More on Casual Carpool (EastBayTimes)
- Reactions to Trump Cutting Wind Farms (SFChron)
- Commentary: How New Tech Can Change a City (NYTimes)
