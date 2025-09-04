Headlines, September 4

- SFMTA Removing Tenderloin Benches (MissionLocal)
- More on Funding Muni (ABC7, SFChron)
- More on HSR Under Trump (KQED)
- Poops on Muni (SFStandard)
- San Jose Looks for New E-Scooter Provider (SJSpotlight)
- Plan for Fisherman's Wharf Redesign (SFChron)
- The Engardio Recall Effort and S.F. Democratic Politics (MissionLocal)
- New Sunset Street Festival (SFExaminer)
- The Spot in California Where Apartment Building is Booming (SFGate)
- The Bayview's Flood Prevention Plan (SFExaminer)
- Why are there Bison in Golden Gate Park? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?