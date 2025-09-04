Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 4

7:54 AM PDT on September 4, 2025

  • SFMTA Removing Tenderloin Benches (MissionLocal)
  • More on Funding Muni (ABC7, SFChron)
  • More on HSR Under Trump (KQED)
  • Poops on Muni (SFStandard)
  • San Jose Looks for New E-Scooter Provider (SJSpotlight)
  • Plan for Fisherman's Wharf Redesign (SFChron)
  • The Engardio Recall Effort and S.F. Democratic Politics (MissionLocal)
  • New Sunset Street Festival (SFExaminer)
  • The Spot in California Where Apartment Building is Booming (SFGate)
  • The Bayview's Flood Prevention Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Why are there Bison in Golden Gate Park? (SFChron)

