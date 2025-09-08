Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 8

8:00 AM PDT on September 8, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Transit Advocacy

Emergency Rally: Advocates Demand Gov. Newsom ‘Fund Transit Now’

All the major transit advocacy groups assemble Monday morning in downtown San Francisco to demand the city's former Mayor intervene and stop the cancellation of a vital $750 million intended to keep the city moving

September 8, 2025
Events

This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling, Bay Ride

September 8, 2025
Transit Advocacy

Call to Action: Tell Governor Newsom (Again) to Support Transit

A crucial $750 million loan for transit funding is in jeopardy with the Dept. of Finance and needs the governor's intervention

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

September 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 5

September 5, 2025
BART

All BART Service Restored Following System-Wide Issue

Apparently a computer glitch took out Bay Area Rapid Transit just in time for the Friday morning commute

September 5, 2025
See all posts