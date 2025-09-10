Skip to Content
Advocacy

New Leadership at Transform

Changes at one of the Bay Area's most formidable transit, safe-streets, and affordable housing advocacy groups

2:27 PM PDT on September 10, 2025

Zack Deutsch-Gross will be Transform’s new Executive Director starting later this month. Photo provided by Transform

Zack Deutsch-Gross will become Transform's Executive Director later this month, the Oakland-based group announced on Wednesday. From the announcement:

Deutsch-Gross has been Transform’s Policy Director since 2022. During that time, he has spearheaded campaigns that led to major advocacy wins, forged powerful coalitions, and helped craft a bold vision for a more just, sustainable, and connected California. His leadership has played a central role in ongoing discussions about regional and statewide policies to preserve funding for affordable housing, save Bay Area transit from fiscal collapse, and move our state transportation policy beyond highway widening.

“Zack is exactly the leader Transform needs in this moment, following Jenn’s fantastic leadership,” said Transform board member Warren Logan. “He brings a deep understanding of our work, strong relationships with our partners, and a clear vision for how Transform can continue to lead transformative change in the Bay Area and beyond. Zack’s fierce advocacy is just what the transportation, housing, and environmental movements need as our communities face incredible challenges ahead.”

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Deutsch-Gross holds a Master of Public Policy from UC Berkeley and has worked extensively on the front lines of climate and mobility justice. He is committed to deepening Transform’s work in racial equity, community engagement, and structural change.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role,” said Deutsch-Gross. “When even mentioning ‘equity’ and ‘climate change’ risks federal backlash, our work to reshape housing and transportation to center community needs and combat the climate crisis is more important than ever."

Deutsch-Gross succeeds Jenn Guitart, who has led the organization since 2022. Guitart will work with Transform through the end of the year in a part-time advisory capacity.

Want to know more about Zack and his plans for Transform? Look for an upcoming Streetsblog podcast.

