Headlines, September 11

- Newsom Makes Confusing, Noncommittal Statement on Bay Area Transit Loan (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Transit Plans for Nightmare Cutbacks (SFStandard)
- Working from Home is Down in S.F. (SFChron)
- More Details on AC Transit Nixing Federal Grant that Required ICE Collaboration (Berkeleyside)
- Heather Miller's Killer Finally Sentenced (MissionLocal)
- Trains Need Grade Separation in San Mateo County (DailyJournal)
- San Anselmo Wants to Keep Providing Free Private Car Storage (MarinIJ)
- Solano Avenue Stroll Open Streets Event and other Stuff in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Why is Cycling Making me Sweaty? (SFGate)
- Letters: John Burton and Public Parks (SFChron)
- Letters: NIMBY Doesn't Know About Current Zoning Laws? (SFChron)
