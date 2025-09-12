Headlines, September 12

- New Commitment to HSR (EastBayTimes, LATimes)
- Caltrain Ridership Up (RailwayAge)
- More on Newsom's Promise to Keep Discussing Transit Funding (VoiceOfSF)
- More on Housing, HSR, Cap-and-Trade Legislation (SFStandard)
- More on Transit Housing Legislation (DavisVanguard)
- 'Family Zoning' Plan Wins First Major Approval (SFChron, SFStandard)
- New Park on Treasure Island (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Downtown Metreon Mall Thriving, Getting Major New Tenant (SFStandard)
- Fairfax Housing Project Will Get Streamlined Review (MarinIJ)
- The Best Thing About Disneyland is the Transit (SFGate)
- Commentary: A Curmudgeonly Take on Parklets (SFStandard)
