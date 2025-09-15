This Week: Engardio Recall Election, Bay Wheels, Biketopia, Muni Trivia

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Engardio Recall Election. San Francisco will hold a Recall Election for voters to decide whether to remove District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio from office. September 16, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Find your polling location here.
- Tuesday Biking in S.F. with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Tuesday, September 16, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Shifts in Pedestrian Serious Injuries and Fatalities. This Center for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety webinar explores how pedestrian safety issues have shifted on the urban/suburban/rural continuum. Wednesday, September 17, 11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biketopia 2025. Join Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser. Wednesday, September 17, 6-8:30 p.m. Preservation Park, 1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland.
- Thursday Muni Presents: Live Routle & Trivia Night. Come connect with fellow Muni lovers and celebrate the system that keeps SF moving. Thursday, September 18, 7 p.m. Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
- Saturday and Sunday Muni Heritage Weekend. Ride vintage transit vehicles. Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, S.F.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Saturday Doors Open: 16th Street Station. A rare opportunity to visit the Bay Area's shuttered railroad station, Oakland's Southern Pacific 16th St. Station. Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 16th Street Train Station, West Oakland. RSVP required.
