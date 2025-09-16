Headlines, September 16

BART From Now on to Make Computer Upgrades on the Weekend ( SFChron

BART 'Speed Run' Highlights Transit Funding Fears ( DailyCal

More on Regional Transit Funding Measure/S.B.-63 ( MercNews

SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal) Engardio Recall Election is Today ( SFExaminer

More on Crossing Guards ( SFExaminer

Foot Traffic Economics in Different San Francisco Neighborhoods ( SFChron

But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign ( SFGate

So I can Get Government Money for a 'Clean' Car, but Not a Regular Bike? ( Axios

Waymo Coming to Oakland? ( Oaklandside

Commentary: Hating on Sunset Dunes ( SFStandard

Commentary: S.B.-63 is a Win for San Mateo ( DailyJournal

Commentary: S.F.'s Tech Billboards are Terrifying ( SFGate

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?