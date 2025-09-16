Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 16

8:22 AM PDT on September 16, 2025

  • BART From Now on to Make Computer Upgrades on the Weekend (SFChron)
  • BART 'Speed Run' Highlights Transit Funding Fears (DailyCal)
  • More on Regional Transit Funding Measure/S.B.-63 (MercNews)
  • Engardio Recall Election is Today (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
  • More on Crossing Guards (SFExaminer)
  • Foot Traffic Economics in Different San Francisco Neighborhoods (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate)
  • So I can Get Government Money for a 'Clean' Car, but Not a Regular Bike? (Axios)
  • Waymo Coming to Oakland? (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Hating on Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: S.B.-63 is a Win for San Mateo (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: S.F.'s Tech Billboards are Terrifying (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

