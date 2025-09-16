Headlines, September 16

- BART From Now on to Make Computer Upgrades on the Weekend (SFChron)
- BART 'Speed Run' Highlights Transit Funding Fears (DailyCal)
- More on Regional Transit Funding Measure/S.B.-63 (MercNews)
- Engardio Recall Election is Today (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- More on Crossing Guards (SFExaminer)
- Foot Traffic Economics in Different San Francisco Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate)
- So I can Get Government Money for a 'Clean' Car, but Not a Regular Bike? (Axios)
- Waymo Coming to Oakland? (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Hating on Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- Commentary: S.B.-63 is a Win for San Mateo (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: S.F.'s Tech Billboards are Terrifying (SFGate)
