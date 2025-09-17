Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 17

8:33 AM PDT on September 17, 2025

  • Supervisor Engardio, Supporter of Sunset Dunes, is Recalled (NYTimes, SFChron, SFGate)
  • Who Will Mayor Lurie Pick to Replace Engardio? (SFChron)
  • Now Recall Supporters Want to Destroy Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • Covering San Francisco Transportation (KALW)
  • 'Hairball' Cleared of Encampments Again (SFChron)
  • Supes Push for 'Affordable Housing' in Mayor Plan (SFExaminer)
  • New Leader for S.F. Downtown Redevelopment Corp. (SFChron)
  • Car Thief Crashes into Three Pedestrians in Berkeley (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Shooting on BART (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Commentary: Welcome to the Age of the Recall (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Dems Disgraced Themselves by Failing to Endorse Engardio (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Sunset

Commentary: It’s Time to Recall Recalls

Tuesday's recall of Supervisor Joel Engardio proves the city really needs to take another look at its provisions

September 17, 2025
SMART

Windsor Stoked About its New Train

All about my car-free mini-vacation in the Sonoma County town of Windsor, which is truly embracing the bike/train lifestyle. But there's still work left to do.

September 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 16

September 16, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Seattle’s Human Population Is Up, But Its Car Population Isn’t

September 15, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Legislative Update: It’s Over.

September 15, 2025
See all posts