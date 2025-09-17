Headlines, September 17

- Supervisor Engardio, Supporter of Sunset Dunes, is Recalled (NYTimes, SFChron, SFGate)
- Who Will Mayor Lurie Pick to Replace Engardio? (SFChron)
- Now Recall Supporters Want to Destroy Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- Covering San Francisco Transportation (KALW)
- 'Hairball' Cleared of Encampments Again (SFChron)
- Supes Push for 'Affordable Housing' in Mayor Plan (SFExaminer)
- New Leader for S.F. Downtown Redevelopment Corp. (SFChron)
- Car Thief Crashes into Three Pedestrians in Berkeley (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Shooting on BART (SFChron, SFGate)
- Commentary: Welcome to the Age of the Recall (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: San Francisco Dems Disgraced Themselves by Failing to Endorse Engardio (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
