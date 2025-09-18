Headlines, September 18

- Supervisor Chan Wants to Put Sunset Dunes on the Citywide Ballot a Third Time (SFChron)
- Fare Evader was Wanted for Serious Crimes (SFStandard)
- Muni Heritage Weekend (Hoodline)
- ACE Train to 49rs Game (PleasantonWeekly)
- S.F. Votes on Speed Reductions (SFChron)
- Eight Leading Bike Orgs (Momentum)
- Bills for Newsom to Sign (SFStandard)
- Downtown to Get New Large Hotel Tower (SFGate)
- Silicon Valley Town where it Feels as if the Pandemic Never Happened (SFStandard)
- The Stairs of San Francisco (KQED)
- Commentary: Sunset Dunes Lives on (SFChron)
- Commentary: What Montréal Can Teach San Francisco (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?