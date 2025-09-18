Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 18

8:24 AM PDT on September 18, 2025

  • Supervisor Chan Wants to Put Sunset Dunes on the Citywide Ballot a Third Time (SFChron)
  • Fare Evader was Wanted for Serious Crimes (SFStandard)
  • Muni Heritage Weekend (Hoodline)
  • ACE Train to 49rs Game (PleasantonWeekly)
  • S.F. Votes on Speed Reductions (SFChron)
  • Eight Leading Bike Orgs (Momentum)
  • Bills for Newsom to Sign (SFStandard)
  • Downtown to Get New Large Hotel Tower (SFGate)
  • Silicon Valley Town where it Feels as if the Pandemic Never Happened (SFStandard)
  • The Stairs of San Francisco (KQED)
  • Commentary: Sunset Dunes Lives on (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What Montréal Can Teach San Francisco (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Alameda

A Week Without Driving in Alameda

Alameda joins national group trying to get people to give a car-free lifestyle a whirl

September 18, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: Live from MARS To Change the ‘Crash First, Fix Later’ Mentality

September 18, 2025
Sunset

Commentary: It’s Time to Recall Recalls

Tuesday's recall of Supervisor Joel Engardio proves the city really needs to take another look at its provisions

September 17, 2025
SMART

Windsor Stoked About its New Train

All about my car-free mini-vacation in the Sonoma County town of Windsor, which is truly embracing the bike/train lifestyle. But there's still work left to do.

September 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 17

September 17, 2025
