Headlines, September 19

It's a Big Mystery Why Vision Zero Failed? ( MissionLocal

Powell Street Makeover Approved ( SFChron

SMART Will Use Eminent Domain for Bike Path ( MarinIJ

Berkeley BART Flea Market is Back ( Berkeleyside

SFStandard) Bayview to Lose its Grocery Store ( SFGate

Making S.F. More Family Friendly ( SFExaminer

Cleaning Oakland's Creeks and Shores ( Oaklandside

Attempted Murder Charges in Berkeley Hit-and-Run ( EastBayTimes

Letter: Build Bike Lanes and they Will Come ( DailyJournal

Commentary: State Leaves Transit in Limbo ( DailyJournal

Commentary: Getting hit by a Driver on Arguello ( SFStandard

