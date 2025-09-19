Headlines, September 19

- It's a Big Mystery Why Vision Zero Failed? (MissionLocal)
- Powell Street Makeover Approved (SFChron)
- SMART Will Use Eminent Domain for Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Berkeley BART Flea Market is Back (Berkeleyside)
- Bayview to Lose its Grocery Store (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Making S.F. More Family Friendly (SFExaminer)
- Cleaning Oakland's Creeks and Shores (Oaklandside)
- Attempted Murder Charges in Berkeley Hit-and-Run (EastBayTimes)
- Letter: Build Bike Lanes and they Will Come (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: State Leaves Transit in Limbo (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Getting hit by a Driver on Arguello (SFStandard)
