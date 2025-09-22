Headlines, September 22

- BART Operator who Loves his Job (SFExaminer)
- More on Newsom Signing Cap n' Trade, Other Bills (SFExaminer)
- SMART Approves Contract for Healdsburg Extension (MarinIJ)
- The Bus that was to Replace the Cable Cars (SFChron)
- Muni's Heritage Weekend (TravelandTour)
- Now they Want to Recall Supervisor Melgar Over Sunset Dunes? (SFStandard)
- Motorist Drives into Shoulder, Runs Down and Kills Cyclist in Windsor (SFChron)
- Oakland Settles Another Lawsuit with Injured Cyclist (Oaklandside)
- Iconic Ocean Avenue Theater to Become Megachurch (SFStandard)
- Bay Area Shaker (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Merchants are Not Opposed to Rezoning (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Upzoning is the New Great Highway in S.F. Politics (SFExaminer)
