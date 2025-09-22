Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 22

8:24 AM PDT on September 22, 2025

  • BART Operator who Loves his Job (SFExaminer)
  • More on Newsom Signing Cap n' Trade, Other Bills (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Approves Contract for Healdsburg Extension (MarinIJ)
  • The Bus that was to Replace the Cable Cars (SFChron)
  • Muni's Heritage Weekend (TravelandTour)
  • Now they Want to Recall Supervisor Melgar Over Sunset Dunes? (SFStandard)
  • Motorist Drives into Shoulder, Runs Down and Kills Cyclist in Windsor (SFChron)
  • Oakland Settles Another Lawsuit with Injured Cyclist (Oaklandside)
  • Iconic Ocean Avenue Theater to Become Megachurch (SFStandard)
  • Bay Area Shaker (SFChron, Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Merchants are Not Opposed to Rezoning (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Upzoning is the New Great Highway in S.F. Politics (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Pop-up Transit Art, Alameda Open House

September 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How Trump’s Latest Multimodal Clawbacks Are Different — And How They Could Devastate Communities

September 21, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

September 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 19

September 19, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

Komanoff: Data Show Fewer Trucks in the So. Bronx After Congestion Pricing

September 18, 2025
See all posts