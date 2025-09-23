Headlines, September 23

- Bay Area Transit Day (ABC7)
- Alert for BART Outage Came Two Hours Late (ABC7)
- Trump to Take CaHSR Money, Give it to Red States (ABC7)
- Surge in North Bay Transit Ridership (Patch)
- Changes in Bridge Traffic vs. Transit (SFChron)
- Speed Cameras in S.F. (MercNews)
- Plan to Revive S.F.'s Historic Vacant Buildings (SFExaminer)
- Driver Charged with Reckless Driving for a Change (SFChron)
- SFPD Cracks Down on Dirt Bikers? (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Ultimate, Crosstown Hike (SFChron)
- Phil Ginsburg Leaving S.F. Rec & Parks (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Commentary: Push Back on Lurie's 'Family Zoning' Plan (SFStandard)
