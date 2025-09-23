Headlines, September 23

Bay Area Transit Day ( ABC7

Alert for BART Outage Came Two Hours Late ( ABC7

Trump to Take CaHSR Money, Give it to Red States ( ABC7

Surge in North Bay Transit Ridership ( Patch

Changes in Bridge Traffic vs. Transit ( SFChron

Speed Cameras in S.F. ( MercNews

Plan to Revive S.F.'s Historic Vacant Buildings ( SFExaminer

Driver Charged with Reckless Driving for a Change ( SFChron

SFPD Cracks Down on Dirt Bikers? ( SFChron

S.F.'s Ultimate, Crosstown Hike ( SFChron

SFStandard) Phil Ginsburg Leaving S.F. Rec & Parks ( SFChron

Commentary: Push Back on Lurie's 'Family Zoning' Plan ( SFStandard

