This Week: Peninsula Transit Happy Hour, San Jose Bikes, Berkeley Streets Ribbon Cutting

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Peninsula Transit Happy Hour. Come celebrate San Mateo County's decision to join a 2026 regional transit funding ballot measure that will prevent cuts and improve service on Caltrain, BART, and SamTrans. Come get to know fellow transit and active transportation supporters and learn about how we can all fight for better transit and more walkable/bikeable streets. Monday/tonight, September 29, 5:30-8 p.m., Das Bierhauz, 830 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City.
- Tuesday Tour of San José's Central Bikeway. Join SPUR for a ride and tour of the future of biking in San José with VTA. Tuesday, September 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Starts at Santa Clara Caltrain, 481 El Camino Real, Santa Clara.
- Wednesday Southside Complete Streets Ribbon Cutting. Three streets bordering the UC Berkeley campus–Bancroft Way, Dana Street, and Fulton Street–got bike lanes, bulb outs and more to make Berkeley safer. This event will recognize all the staff, contractors, funders, community partners and stakeholders who helped bring the project to fruition. Wednesday, October 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bancroft Way and Dana Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, October 3, 8-9 a.m. Sightglass Coffee, 270 7th Street, S.F.
- Friday Move Bay Area’s Climate, Health and Transportation West Bay Summit. Explore the connections between transportation, climate, and health, and how everyone benefits from cleaner air and abundant, accessible, affordable and safe public transportation. Friday, October 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City.
- Saturday Bike the Bridges. Choose from four scenic routes and ride with local cyclists, businesses, community groups and Special Olympics athletes. Saturday, October 4, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Martinez Waterfront Park, 245 N Court Street, Martinez.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels at the Chenery Street Block Party. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use for free. Saturday, October 4, 1-5 p.m., Chenery St Block Party, Chenery St. and Lippard Street, S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets SoMa. As part of San Francisco’s open streets movement, this event transforms Russ Street between Howard and Folsom Street into a vibrant space for recreation, culture, and engagement. Sunday, October 5, 12-4 p.m. Russ Street, S.F.
