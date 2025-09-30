Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 30

8:11 AM PDT on September 30, 2025

  • SFMTA 14 Mission Pilot Program (ABC7)
  • Driver of Runaway Train was 'Slumped Over' (SFStandard)
  • BART's Lost and Found (Berkeleyside)
  • Update on MLK Safety Upgrade (Oaklandside)
  • But We Still Have to Fight for Scraps to Fund Transit? (SacBee)
  • Just one More Lane Will Solve Traffic (SFGate)
  • SoCal has Free Ride Day for Transit (FOX5)
  • Building Wasn't Wearing Hi Vis (MissionLocal)
  • Castro Theater Reopening Date (SFGate)
  • Growth of the Sprawly Suburbs (SFChron)
  • Update on Golden Gate Bridge Retrofit (CEG)
  • Future of Huge Naked Lady Over Embarcadero (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

