Headlines, October 1

- BART Ridership Strong (DailyCal)
- BART Lengthens Trains (LocalNewsMatters)
- Muni Scales Back Potrero Yard Housing (SFChron)
- E-Bikes Can Be Transformative (Grist)
- More on 94-Year-Old Cyclist Killed by Errant Driver in Sonoma (EastBayTimes)
- Drivers Kill Cyclist in East Oakland (SFChron)
- Judge Throws out Suit on Pretextual Stops (MissionLocal)
- More on Sideshow Crackdown (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Big Art Loop (SFChron)
- More on Glen Park (SFGate)
- Business Booming at the Metreon (SFGate)
- Bay Area Parks/Attractions that Will Close with Federal Shutdown (SFChron)
