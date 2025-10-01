Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 1

7:58 AM PDT on October 1, 2025

  • BART Ridership Strong (DailyCal)
  • BART Lengthens Trains (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Muni Scales Back Potrero Yard Housing (SFChron)
  • E-Bikes Can Be Transformative (Grist)
  • More on 94-Year-Old Cyclist Killed by Errant Driver in Sonoma (EastBayTimes)
  • Drivers Kill Cyclist in East Oakland (SFChron)
  • Judge Throws out Suit on Pretextual Stops (MissionLocal)
  • More on Sideshow Crackdown (SFChron)
  • S.F.'s Big Art Loop (SFChron)
  • More on Glen Park (SFGate)
  • Business Booming at the Metreon (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Parks/Attractions that Will Close with Federal Shutdown (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

