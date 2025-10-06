Headlines, October 6

- How Many People are Using Direct Pay for BART? (KQED, SFStandard)
- More on SFMTA Parking Enforcement Website (NYTimes)
- Speed Camera in SoMa Getting Most Speeders (SFChron)
- More on Speed Cameras Reducing Speeding (CBSNews, Hoodline)
- Eight New Baywheels Bikeshare Stations (MassTransit, LocalNewsMatters)
- Powell Street Cable Car Trouble Resolved (SFChron)
- Can Barbara Lee Turn Oakland Around? (SFChron)
- Is the Bay Area Feeling More Optimistic? (EastBayTimes)
- More on Future of Vaillancourt Fountain (SFExaminer)
- Hit & Run Near Buena Vista Park (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo (SFChron)
