Headlines, October 6

SFStandard) How Many People are Using Direct Pay for BART? ( KQED

More on SFMTA Parking Enforcement Website ( NYTimes

Speed Camera in SoMa Getting Most Speeders ( SFChron

Hoodline) More on Speed Cameras Reducing Speeding ( CBSNews

LocalNewsMatters) Eight New Baywheels Bikeshare Stations ( MassTransit

Powell Street Cable Car Trouble Resolved ( SFChron

Can Barbara Lee Turn Oakland Around? ( SFChron

Is the Bay Area Feeling More Optimistic? ( EastBayTimes

More on Future of Vaillancourt Fountain ( SFExaminer

Hit & Run Near Buena Vista Park ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo ( SFChron

