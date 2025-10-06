This Week: Green Mobility, Bikes on BART, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Green Mobility Ambassadors Training. At "Make Yourself Heard," a Bike East Bay event, learn civic engagement and how to make effective comments at public meetings. Monday/tonight, October 6, 5:30-7 p.m. Eden Youth Clubhouse, 680 W Tennyson Rd, Hayward.
- Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, October 6, 6-8 p.m. Agenda and meeting link here.
- Tuesday AI and Housing Permits. This SPUR talk is about case studies from two startup companies that are collaborating with city planners, land use attorneys, developers, and architects to improve permitting outcomes. Tuesday, October 7, 12-1:15 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, October 7, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Barrett Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements. This project spans from Harbour Way to 24th Street and proposes striped bike lanes. Wednesday, October 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Nevin Community Center, 598 Nevin Ave., Richmond.
- Thursday Balboa Park Station Open House. Come meet SFMTA planners at the Balboa Park BART station and share your ideas for making the station a more welcoming and vibrant place. Thursday, October 9, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Mezzanine of Balboa Park BART Station, 401 Geneva Ave, S.F.
- Friday Rider First Awards. Come celebrate the end of Transit Month with Seamless Bay Area, the San Francisco Transit Riders, and other advocates and riders. Friday, October 10, 6-8 p.m. Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.