Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Green Mobility, Bikes on BART, Smart City Cycling

8:10 AM PDT on October 6, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! Green Mobility Ambassadors Training. At "Make Yourself Heard," a Bike East Bay event, learn civic engagement and how to make effective comments at public meetings. Monday/tonight, October 6, 5:30-7 p.m. Eden Youth Clubhouse, 680 W Tennyson Rd, Hayward.
  • Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, October 6, 6-8 p.m. Agenda and meeting link here.
  • Tuesday AI and Housing Permits. This SPUR talk is about case studies from two startup companies that are collaborating with city planners, land use attorneys, developers, and architects to improve permitting outcomes. Tuesday, October 7, 12-1:15 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, October 7, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Barrett Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements. This project spans from Harbour Way to 24th Street and proposes striped bike lanes. Wednesday, October 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Nevin Community Center, 598 Nevin Ave., Richmond.
  • Thursday Balboa Park Station Open House. Come meet SFMTA planners at the Balboa Park BART station and share your ideas for making the station a more welcoming and vibrant place. Thursday, October 9, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Mezzanine of Balboa Park BART Station, 401 Geneva Ave, S.F.
  • Friday Rider First Awards. Come celebrate the end of Transit Month with Seamless Bay Area, the San Francisco Transit Riders, and other advocates and riders. Friday, October 10, 6-8 p.m. Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 6

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

As Portland Fights ICE With Land-Use Regulations, Will Zoning Survive Trump?

October 5, 2025
Weekend roundup

Weekend Roundup: Speed Cameras Work, Transit Month Wraps…

...and Caltrain's video short on electrification and why rider's love it

October 3, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Week Without Driving : How Transit Can Serve People in Rural Towns

October 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 3

October 3, 2025
See all posts