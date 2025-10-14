Headlines, October 14

- Governor Signs Transit Funding Measure (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard)
- More on Transit Housing/SB 79 Bill (SFChron, LATimes, Berkeleyside)
- Are Newsom and S.F. Out of Step on Transit and Housing? (SFExaminer)
- Suspect Motorist Arrested in Bernal Killing (SFChron, SFGate)
- SamTrans Beefs Up Security (DailyJournal)
- 100 Years on the M Oceanview (RailwayAge)
- Where Did SF Get its Street Names? (SFChron)
- Skate Boarders Relocating "Hill Bomb" Event (SFChron)
- Presidio Tunnel Tops to Tranform into Arts Market (SFExaminer)
- Prankster Sends Waymos to Dead End Street (SFChron)
- Commentary: Scott Wiener and Upzoning (MissionLocal)
