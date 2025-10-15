Headlines, October 15

- San Jose's Red Light Camera Program (NBCBayArea)
- More on Transit Funding Measure (KALW, LocalNewsMatters, BondBuyer)
- Housing Bills Impact on Downtown Palo Alto (PAOnline)
- More Rundown of Bills Signed by Newsom (EastBayTimes)
- 'California Forever' Submits Final Plans (CBSBayArea)
- Human on a Bike is World's Most Efficient Animal (ScientificAmerican)
- More on Calls for Troops in San Francisco (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Dreamforce and SF Economy (KTVU)
- Brews on a Boat (SFExaminer)
- AI to Reduce Traffic? (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo Expanding to London (TechCrunch, Guardian)
- Commentary: Look Out Uber, Here Comes Waymo (Bloomberg/EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?