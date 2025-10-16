Headlines, October 16

- BART Closed Red Line Wednesday (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Transit Measure (Berkeleyside)
- More on Caltrain Getting Money for Returning Power to Grid (MountainViewVoice)
- More on West Portal Safety Plan (KQED)
- CHP Patrolling BART Plazas (MissionLocal)
- Engardio Exit Interview (MissionLocal)
- Robo Cops in S.F.? (SFGate)
- San Francisco is Next for National Guard (SFChron)
- SimCity for Transit Nerds (FastCo)
- Commentary: Ode to Martinez (SFChron)
- Commentary: Can Skateboarders Save San Francisco? (SFGate)
- Commentary: Do Not Destroy Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
