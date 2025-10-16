Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 16

8:48 AM PDT on October 16, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

Oakland’s 14th Street Project Wins on Details

Oakland DOT is getting praise from advocates for the attention to detail on the 14th street protected bike lane. Unfortunately, the project is also running late.

October 16, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

In the Era of Mass Deportations, Traffic Reform is More Important Than Ever

October 15, 2025
Vision Zero

Commentary: The Horrifying Sound of Traffic Violence

Bernal residents could have woken to the sound of a reckless driver crashing into concrete. Instead, another man is dead in a city that isn't yet serious about Vision Zero

October 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Trump’s Electrification, Transit, and Active Transportation Cuts are Short-Sighted: Report

October 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 15

October 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The Audacious Idea to Connect America With Trails Is More Necessary Now Than Ever

October 14, 2025
See all posts