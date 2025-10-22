Headlines, October 22

- New 'Plan Bay Area' (NBCBayArea)
- Hydrogen Ferries in Norway Produce More CO2 than Diesel (CleanTechnica)
- 'Subway Builder' Video Game (Planetizen)
- Massive Mixed Use Near San Jose Train Station (MercNews)
- Tenant Protections and Lurie's 'Family Zoning' Plan (SFChron)
- Turning Retail into Housing (SFGate)
- Zoox AVs to Begin Allowing Riders (SFStandard)
- Are S.F. Streets Getting Filthier? (SFChron)
- Tenderloin Affordable Housing Project Not Happening (MissionLocal)
- New Tower Approved for Jackson Square (SFExaminer)
- Parked Car Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- Book Review: How Cities Must Change (SFExaminer)
