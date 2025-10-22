Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 22

8:07 AM PDT on October 22, 2025

StreetSmart 11: Exploring Fire Department Tensions in the “War for Street Space”

October 22, 2025
Nature

Clipper 2.0 Launch and Getting Outdoors

Clipper upgrade launches December 10th. It'll make it easier and cheaper to take transit to the Bay Area's great parks and hiking trails

Evan Tschuy
October 22, 2025
Study: Removing Parking Minimums Leads to More Affordable Housing

October 21, 2025
Oakland

SPUR Talk: OakDOT Director Josh Rowan on Safety, Speed, and Rethinking Streets

"If you’re not comfortable walking from that bus stop, you’re not going to take the bus in the first place."

October 21, 2025
California Bicycle Summit 2026 Dates, Location Announced

October 21, 2025
