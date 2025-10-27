This Week: North Berkeley BART, Student Housing, Vision Zero Committee

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! North Berkeley BART Bikeways Ribbon Cutting. Join Berkeley advocates in celebrating bike improvements around the station. Monday/today, October 27, 1-2 p.m., 1730 Sacramento Street, Berkeley.
- Tuesday The Future of Student Housing. Join SPUR for this conversation exploring the future of student housing. Tuesday, October 28, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Vision Zero Committee Meeting. This committee supports the work of improving street safety in San Francisco. Tuesday, October 28, 1 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 S Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join. Tuesday, October 28, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Specific Plan Community Open House. Learn more about the plan and provide input and ideas at this review session. Wednesday, October 29, 6-8 p.m., Kala Gallery, 2990 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley.
- Thursday Federal Funding Impacts for Sustainability & Resilience. This SPUR panel will explore the way forward for climate action, disaster resilience, and equity as Washington turns its back. Thursday, October 30, 12-1:15 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Local Measure Roundtable. Under Mayor Daniel Lurie's “Heart of the City” executive directive, the Mayor's Office and the SFMTA will continue exploring a parcel tax to fund Muni. Thursday, October 30, 3-5 p.m. SFCTA Hearing Room, 1455 Market Street, S.F.
- Sunday Winterfest. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's 29th annual member party. Sunday, November 2, 5-9 p.m., SOMArts, 934 Brannan Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.