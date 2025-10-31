Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Spooky Headlines, October 31

8:33 AM PDT on October 31, 2025

Pumpkins in Emeryville. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

  • HSR NIMBYs Again, this time in Shafter (SFGate)
  • More on Regional Transit Funding Measure (SJSpotLight)
  • Report on 'Family Zoning' Plan Lawsuit/Recall Threats (SFChron)
  • Update on San Francisco Street and Sidewalk Cleaning (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
  • 15 DUIs and Still Driving (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Cat Killed by Waymo (SFGate)
  • 'Return to Office' Impacting Housing Prices (SFChron)
  • Plan to Remove Embarcadero Fountain Again (SFChron)
  • Pier 29 Needs Coffee (SFGate)
  • KQED's Transportation Reporter Retires (KQED)
  • Commentary: Electric Vehicles are Here to Stay (SFChron)
  • Commentary: In Case You Thought Tesla Gives a Crap About Safety (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: The Horrors of the Modern High-Tech Car

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Pedaling Toward Progress: San Antonio’s Bold Bike Plan in a Car-Centric State

October 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 30

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Getting California High Speed Rail Done

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Spooky Stuff: On Halloween, Some States Will Have Deadlier Roads Than Others

October 29, 2025
See all posts