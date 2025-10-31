Spooky Headlines, October 31

- HSR NIMBYs Again, this time in Shafter (SFGate)
- More on Regional Transit Funding Measure (SJSpotLight)
- Report on 'Family Zoning' Plan Lawsuit/Recall Threats (SFChron)
- Update on San Francisco Street and Sidewalk Cleaning (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- 15 DUIs and Still Driving (EastBayTimes)
- More on Cat Killed by Waymo (SFGate)
- 'Return to Office' Impacting Housing Prices (SFChron)
- Plan to Remove Embarcadero Fountain Again (SFChron)
- Pier 29 Needs Coffee (SFGate)
- KQED's Transportation Reporter Retires (KQED)
- Commentary: Electric Vehicles are Here to Stay (SFChron)
- Commentary: In Case You Thought Tesla Gives a Crap About Safety (EastBayTimes)
