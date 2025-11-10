Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 10

8:19 AM PST on November 10, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco is off tomorrow, November 11, for Veterans Day

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Richmond San Rafael Bridge

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Anniversary Ride: a Bittersweet Celebration

The mood was festive. But the loss of the lane during the week weighed heavily on advocates

November 10, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The False ‘Trolley Problem’ At the Heart of the Autonomous Vehicle Debate

November 9, 2025
Sunset

Advocates Respond to Mayor Lurie’s District 4 Pick Beya Alcaraz

Mayor's choice to replace Engardio is a newcomer. What will this mean for the future of Sunset Dunes?

Roger Rudick and Friends of Sunset Dunes
November 7, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CalBike Demands Statewide Permanent Fund for E-Bikes

November 7, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

November 7, 2025
See all posts