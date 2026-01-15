Headlines, January 15

- BART Challenges as Fund-Raising Efforts Advance (ABC7)
- Before There was BART, there was the Key Car Rail System (BrokeAssStuart)
- Driver Runs Down and Kills Pedestrian in San Rafael. No Arrest Made (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Demonstrations to get Waymo Out (LocalNewsMatters)
- New Housing in Laurel Village (SFChron)
- Combining Building and Planning (MissionLocal)
- Exploring Mount Davidson (SFChron)
- Sleepless in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Bye Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
- VTA and Peninsula Open Space Trust to Build Wildlife Crossing (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: Turn S.F. Zoo into an Eco Park (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?